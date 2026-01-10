Filmmaker reveals SRK schooled Karan Johar on 'Kuch Kuch...' set

Veteran filmmaker Nikkhil Advani , who directed the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho and was an assistant director on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recently shared behind-the-scenes stories from these films. He recounted how Shah Rukh Khan once reprimanded him and Karan Johar for their lack of knowledge about filmmaking equipment during the first day of shooting for KKHH.

Incident Khan's reprimand over unnecessary equipment Advani told Radio Nasha, "So it was the day one shoot... We had called for all the equipment, be it the dolly, the jib, and everything in between." "The scene we shot isn't in the film, but we had a tracking shot of kids crying outside a dentist's office, and then we see Shah Rukh also crying." "Young Anjali is telling him, 'Pagal ho gaye ho kya? (Have you gone mad?) Behave yourself.'" "So we were having fun."

Advice Khan's advice to Advani and Johar After the first day's shoot, Khan called Advani and Johar into his van. The actor told the duo, "Boss, you all don't know anything; tumhe kuch nahi aata hai (you don't know how to do anything)." "Why did you get all this equipment? It wasn't required for this shot. Figure it out!" Advani said, "I remember going to Karan and telling him, 'We should just shoot the song, and I'll learn from Farah Khan.'"