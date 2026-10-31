Sanjay Gupta died after accidental fall at home, police confirm
What's the story
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who was in his late 50s, passed away after reportedly slipping and injuring his head late on Friday night. The incident took place at Gupta's residence in Mumbai, and the family discovered him on Saturday morning. According to a Mumbai Police official, other people were also present in the house but were unaware because the incident occurred late at night.
Investigation underway
Family has not expressed any suspicion
Upon discovering Gupta, his family members immediately notified the police.
The Versova Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating to understand the exact sequence of events.
According to a police official, the family has not expressed any suspicion so far, adding that necessary procedures are currently being carried out.
Incident details
CCTV footage captured the entire incident
The police have examined the CCTV footage from Gupta's house, which shows him sitting in the drawing room around 2:00am.
He then went to the kitchen and lost his balance, hitting his head against a wall.
"His head hit the corner of the wall between the kitchen and the drawing room," said a police officer.
Family's discovery
Dog seen near Gupta in footage
The police officer added, "A dog was also seen nearby him."
"However, as his wife, son, and daughter were asleep in their bedrooms, they didn't come to know about it."
When the family woke up the next morning, they found Gupta lying on the ground and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.
Post-mortem details
Body sent for post-mortem
Gupta's body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.
"Also, it is clearly seen on the cameras that he lost his balance and fell," said the police officer.
A forensic team has also reached the spot.
Gupta is survived by his wife and two children.
Career highlights
More about Gupta's career and legacy
Gupta was known for films like Kaante, Zinda, Musafir, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Jazbaa.
He also directed Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam Dhar.
He also produced a range of projects under his banner, White Feather Films.
His last project was The Miranda Brothers in 2024.