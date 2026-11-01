Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap mourn Sanjay Gupta's death

Actor Shabana Azmi, who co-produced the 2007 anthology Dus Kahaaniyan with Gupta and later acted in his Jazbaa (2015), expressed disbelief at his sudden passing.

She told Mid-Day, "On the sets, he gave a lot of freedom to his actors after giving them an outline of what he had in mind."

"He was positive, always enthusiastic, and a very good producer."