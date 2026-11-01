Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap mourn Sanjay Gupta's death
What's the story
The Hindi film industry is in mourning following the untimely demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta. The 57-year-old director passed away due to a head injury sustained from an accidental fall at his Mumbai residence on Friday night (October 30). He was cremated at the Versova crematorium ground on Saturday night. Tributes have been pouring in from friends and collaborators who fondly remembered his kindness and passion for cinema.
Tributes
Shabana Azmi recalls working with Gupta
Actor Shabana Azmi, who co-produced the 2007 anthology Dus Kahaaniyan with Gupta and later acted in his Jazbaa (2015), expressed disbelief at his sudden passing.
She told Mid-Day, "On the sets, he gave a lot of freedom to his actors after giving them an outline of what he had in mind."
"He was positive, always enthusiastic, and a very good producer."
Hrithik Roshan's tribute
'This is way too soon': Hrithik Roshan on Gupta's demise
Actor Hrithik Roshan, who worked with Gupta on Kaabil, penned on Instagram, "Sanjay, I'm gonna miss you man. One film with you wasn't enough ... I will always remember our time together with so much love for you."
"Your laughter, your passion, that child in you that lit up with every good idea, there was so much more we needed to do together man, this is way too soon."
Anurag Kashyap's tribute
'Too young to go': Anurag Kashyap's poignant goodbye
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also penned a heartfelt tribute, sharing his memories with the late director.
He wrote on Instagram, "The news is as heartbreaking as it is shocking. Too young to go. We had a lot of unfinished conversations and closures that had to happen someday."
"Was there when he formed his company White Feathers as a tribute to John Woo, one of his greatest inspirations. But this is not the way Gups had to go."
Remembrance
Milap Zaveri 'heartbroken' after Gupta's demise
Filmmaker Milap Zaveri also remembered Gupta's passion for cinema.
He told Mid-Day, "He gave me Kaante at 21. Then resurrected my career again with Musafir, and Shootout at Wadala [2013]. He was my father. My teacher. I'm heartbroken."
Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who starred in Gupta's The Miranda Brothers (2024), also paid tribute.
He reflected, "I had never met a happier man on and off set. He had a huge heart, and I will miss him dearly."
Legacy
Legacy through his films
Gupta started his Bollywood journey with the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Aatish: Feel the Fire and went on to direct films like Khauff and Jung.
His major directorial success was Kaante, a multi-star cast heist film that received critical acclaim upon release.
He also directed Zinda, an unofficial remake of Park-Chak Woon's legendary film Oldboy.
Gupta's last film was The Miranda Brothers, released in 2024.