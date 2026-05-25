Filmmaker Varma recalls Jackson death after watching 'Michael' biopic

Filmmaker Varma describes Jackson as supernatural

Varma also shared how seeing Jackson's "Thriller" for the first time in a tiny college video parlor in 1984 felt like more than just music: it was an unforgettable experience.

Calling Jackson a supernatural entity who had entered a human body for a few minutes of absolute dominance, he said, "He didn't move like a human being. He glided, he exploded, he floated, he commanded the screen like a supernatural entity who had entered a human body for a few minutes of absolute dominance."

and admitted that losing his idol left a real sense of emptiness.