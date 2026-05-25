Filmmaker Varma recalls Jackson death after watching 'Michael' biopic
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma got candid online after watching the new Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.
He looked back on the day Jackson died in 2009, describing waking up to the news as if it were a bad dream that just wouldn't go away.
Filmmaker Varma describes Jackson as supernatural
Varma also shared how seeing Jackson's "Thriller" for the first time in a tiny college video parlor in 1984 felt like more than just music: it was an unforgettable experience.
Calling Jackson a supernatural entity who had entered a human body for a few minutes of absolute dominance, he said, "He didn't move like a human being. He glided, he exploded, he floated, he commanded the screen like a supernatural entity who had entered a human body for a few minutes of absolute dominance."
and admitted that losing his idol left a real sense of emptiness.