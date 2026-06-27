Kangana Ranaut's 'Queen 2' to wrap up soon

Storyline

Rani moves to a bustling Indian city in 'Queen 2'

Teasing the storyline, the source added, "While that film [Queen] saw her head to Paris and Amsterdam after being jilted by her fiancé, here the character finds her independent streak when she moves to a big city in India." The film does not have a release date yet. Meanwhile, Ranaut was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which was released on June 12.