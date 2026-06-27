Kangana Ranaut's 'Queen 2' to wrap up soon
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to Kangana Ranaut's 2014 hit film Queen is nearing its completion. The final schedule of Queen 2 is currently being shot in Naigaon, with only six days of filming left. Director Vikas Bahl is wrapping up the shoot with emotional scenes and a dandiya sequence before production ends in early July, reported Mid-day.
Film details
Sequel to follow same themes as first part
Queen 2 is a thematic extension of Queen. A source told the outlet, "First, they filmed a song that sees Kangana's character Rani and other women taking part in dandiya celebrations. Now, they are shooting some emotional scenes set in the protagonist's home. Principal photography will be wrapped up in the first week of July." The original movie was a major turning point in Ranaut's career and established her as one of Bollywood's top actors.
Storyline
Rani moves to a bustling Indian city in 'Queen 2'
Teasing the storyline, the source added, "While that film [Queen] saw her head to Paris and Amsterdam after being jilted by her fiancé, here the character finds her independent streak when she moves to a big city in India." The film does not have a release date yet. Meanwhile, Ranaut was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which was released on June 12.