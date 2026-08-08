Akshay-Vidya's family comedy to wrap this month
What's the story
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have commenced the final schedule of their upcoming family comedy in Mumbai. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and will be shot at SRPF Grounds, Goregaon. The 15-day schedule will include a song featuring the lead pair and a grand comic climax with Raashii Khanna and others.
Production details
Bazmee's plans for final schedule
A source close to the film told Mid-Day, "Last week, a big song sequence was filmed with a crowd. This week's song will be focused only on Akshay and Vidya."
Teasing the climax, they added, "It involves several members of the cast, including Raashii Khanna who plays the parallel lead."
The final schedule is expected to wrap up by the end of August.
Other projects
Balan and Kumar's next films
Kumar was last seen in the multistarrer comedy Welcome to the Jungle, co-starring Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, Lara Dutta, and Disha Patani, among others.
His next release is Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, scheduled for September 11.
Balan's last project, meanwhile, was Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh.
She will next feature in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.