Amelia Dimoldenberg's 'Chicken Shop Date' final season premieres on Netflix
What's the story
The final season of Amelia Dimoldenberg's popular interview series, Chicken Shop Date, will premiere on Netflix on Friday, October 2. The new episodes will be released simultaneously on the host's YouTube and social media platforms, revealed Variety. In addition to the new season, Netflix is also adding past episodes from the Chicken Shop Date library featuring interviews with celebrities like Andrew Garfield, Central Cee, Damson Idris, Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman, among others.
Show's journey
Dimoldenberg has hosted 115 episodes so far
Launched in 2014, Chicken Shop Date has seen Dimoldenberg host 115 episodes of the series.
The show, a deadpan and flirty digital talk show filmed in local chicken shops, initially featured British rappers but later expanded to include A-list singers and film stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Paul McCartney.
The show's popularity earned it a Streamy Award for best indie series in 2022.
Creator's statement
'I'm thrilled that our catalog is expanding its reach'
Dimoldenberg, who directs Chicken Shop Date and produces under her Dimz Inc. banner, said in a statement, "From self-releasing our very first episode of Chicken Shop Date to partnering with Netflix, this journey has been all about connecting directly with people who love the show."
"I'm thrilled that our catalog is expanding its reach with Netflix, bringing our dates to a whole new world of fans without losing our original essence," she added.