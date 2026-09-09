Final trailer for Inarritu's 'Digger' shows Cruise's redemption quest

Digger brings together John Goodman as the fictional President of the United States and Riz Ahmed as his assistant, a scientist named Ganesh, with standout technical work from Oscar winners Emmanuel Lubezki (cinematography) and Kazu Hiro (prosthetics for Cruise).

Shot in VistaVision and coming to IMAX screens too, Digger will compete with Ajay Devgn's much-awaited Drishyam 3 in India.

Director Inarritu sums up the film as "Most disaster movies ask, 'What if something terrible happened to humanity?' Our question was much simpler: 'What if humanity happened to humanity?'"