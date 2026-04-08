Final trailer for 'Michael' shows nephew Jackson singing classics
Entertainment
The final trailer for Michael, the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, just dropped.
Jaafar Jackson, Michael's real-life nephew, takes on the lead role and performs classics like "Beat It," "Thriller," and "Billie Jean."
Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie hits theaters on April 24.
Teller Domingo Long Graham join 'Michael'
The film features Miles Teller as Michael's lawyer John Branca, Colman Domingo as his father Joe, Nia Long as his mother Katherine, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross.
Jaafar shared that he kept his casting a secret from his family for a year and said each time he watched the film, it made him appreciate Michael even more.