What 'Schitt's Creek' teaches us about money and humility

Popular television series, Schitt's Creek, is a gold mine for lessons on financial humility. The show revolves around the Rose family, who lose their fortune and are forced to live in a small town they once bought as a joke. This extreme lifestyle change underlines the value of financial humility, giving viewers valuable lessons in handling finances wisely. Here are some key takeaways from the show that underline financial humility.

Simple living Embracing simplicity in lifestyle The Rose family's shift from extravagance to simplicity highlights the importance of simplicity. By adjusting to their surroundings, they learn to value the non-materialistic aspects of life. This change teaches viewers that happiness doesn't just rely on riches or luxury, but can be discovered in simple joys and meaningful connections.

Financial planning Importance of budgeting In Schitt's Creek, the Roses learn to live within their means, which is all about budgeting it right. This facet of the show emphasizes how important it is to plan out finances. By putting essential expenses before the frivolous ones, you can lead a more financially stable life and steer clear of debt.

Social connections Valuing community support The series beautifully demonstrates how community support is integral during difficult times. The Roses end up depending on the kindness and generosity of others in Schitt's Creek. The lesson here is that if you have a strong social network, you can count on its emotional and practical support when you're struggling financially.