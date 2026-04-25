Ellen DeGeneres returns to 'Finding Nemo' franchise to voice Dory
What's the story
Ellen DeGeneres is set to return to Hollywood, reprising her role as Dory in a new short film within the Finding Nemo universe. The news was reported by Deadline on Friday (local time) and later confirmed by DeGeneres herself on Instagram. She shared a screenshot of Deadline's report with the caption, "Excited about this."
Career shift
DeGeneres moved to the UK in late 2024
DeGeneres, 68, has been living in the English countryside full-time. A source told People in November 2024 that she had moved to the UK after finding a house she loved. "Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October. She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after," the source said.
Project announcement
She was 'bored' of country life
Despite her move to the UK, DeGeneres has been considering new projects. In a July 2025 interview with BBC, she said, "I want to have fun, I want to do something. I do like my chickens, but I'm a little bit bored." An insider told People in February that she and her wife, actor Portia de Rossi, were ready to split their time between the US and the UK.
Role history
'Finding Nemo' and 'Finding Dory'
DeGeneres first voiced the forgetful blue fish Dory in the 2003 animated film Finding Nemo. The movie, which also starred Albert Brooks and Alexander Gould, became the highest-grossing domestic movie of 2003 and won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 76th Academy Awards. Its sequel, Finding Dory, was released in 2016 and grossed over $1 billion worldwide.