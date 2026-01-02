After 'Stranger Things,' Finn Wolfhard confirms return to 'IT' universe 

Finn Wolfhard, known for his role in Stranger Things , has confirmed his involvement in a new project related to the IT franchise. The news comes after the finale of IT: Welcome to Derry, which hinted at Pennywise's knowledge of future events and his connection with characters from Andy Muschietti's IT films. In a recent interview with Screenrant, Wolfhard expressed excitement about returning to this universe.

Career progression Wolfhard's journey from 'IT' to 'Welcome to Derry' He confirmed that he had known for years about his character's connection to Welcome to Derry and that he will be involved in future projects. Wolfhard, who played Richie in the IT films, has directed his own movie (Hell of a Summer), released a solo album (Happy Birthday), and established himself as an up-and-coming director with a love for cinema history.

Future involvement 'I think there's something else that will come up eventually' Wolfhard told Screenrant, "I knew that years ago, actually. When they first started thinking about that show, it was probably 2021. Barbara and Andy Muschietti both told me, 'You're involved.' Yeah, I'm connected." "I think there's something else that will come up eventually that I'm excited for people to see."