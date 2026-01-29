Bengaluru: FIR against Ranveer Singh for mimicking 'Kantara' scene

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in Bengaluru for allegedly mocking the Daiva ritual sequence from Rishab Shetty 's Kantara: Chapter 1. The incident took place during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November 2025. The formal complaint was filed by Bengaluru-based advocate Prashanth Methal on Wednesday at the High Grounds Police Station.

Legal action Singh's alleged actions hurt Hindu religious sentiments The complaint accuses Singh of making remarks and gestures that allegedly belittled the Chavundi Daiva tradition of coastal Karnataka and hurt Hindu religious sentiments. The FIR states that Singh's stage performance portrayed sacred Daiva traditions in a "crass, humorous, and disparaging" manner. It specifically mentions the Dhurandhar actor mimicking expressions associated with Panjurli and Guliga Daiva during the act.

Controversial comments Singh's alleged remarks on 'Chavundi Daiva' The advocate also accused Singh of referring to the Chavundi Daiva as a "female ghost," a comment that he claims distorted the spiritual and cultural significance of the deity. The complaint explains that Chavundi Daiva is a revered guardian deity worshiped in Karnataka's coastal districts and represents divine feminine energy. It further argues that characterizing the deity as a ghost was a serious misrepresentation that deeply offended religious sentiments.

Case proceedings FIR details and next hearing The case is now being handled by the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Bengaluru, with the next hearing scheduled for April 8. The advocate had earlier filed a private complaint on December 27 last year before the Additional Judicial Magistrate in Bengaluru. Following this, on January 23, the court directed High Grounds Police Station to register a formal FIR under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

