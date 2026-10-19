Tiger Shroff firing: FIR lodged against 3 unidentified persons
What's the story
The Mumbai Police have registered a case against three unidentified individuals in connection with the recent firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, reported ANI. The police are currently investigating to identify the accused.
Incident details
Shroff escaped unhurt, but his driver was injured
As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Shroff narrowly escaped injury when unidentified individuals opened fire at him as he was leaving a football ground in his car around 7:00pm on Sunday.
The incident took place in Mumbai's Juhu area.
While two people, including the actor's driver, were injured, Shroff was not hit by any bullets.
15 teams have been formed to probe the attack, and the driver's statement has been recorded.
Government response
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visits Shroff's residence
Following the news of the shooting incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff's residence on Sunday night.
He went to check on the actor and assured him of the state government's support.
Pictures from Shroff's home showed him with dressings on his shoulder and chest, and a bandage on his right arm while interacting with Shinde.
Twitter Post
Shinde met Shroff in Mumbai
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets actor Tiger Shroff following the firing incident and enquires about his health.— IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026
(Source: Deputy CM Office) pic.twitter.com/NNhxjDiutr
Official statement
Gunpowder and glass shards injured Shroff's hand
After meeting with the actor, Shinde spoke to reporters and condemned the firing incident.
He revealed that Shroff had sustained some injuries to his hand due to "gunpowder and shards of glass."
The Deputy CM assured the family that necessary steps would be taken to ensure their safety.