Tiger Shroff firing: FIR lodged against 3 unidentified persons

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Shroff narrowly escaped injury when unidentified individuals opened fire at him as he was leaving a football ground in his car around 7:00pm on Sunday.

The incident took place in Mumbai's Juhu area.

While two people, including the actor's driver, were injured, Shroff was not hit by any bullets.

15 teams have been formed to probe the attack, and the driver's statement has been recorded.