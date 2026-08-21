How did fire break out at Delhi's Salman Khan Gym?
What's the story
A minor fire broke out at Salman Khan Gym, located on the first floor of M Block Market in Greater Kailash-I, New Delhi, on Thursday night. The incident occurred around 10:15pm and is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, and normalcy has been restored.
Emergency response
No major damage was observed
Local police personnel reached the spot promptly and evacuated all gym occupants before the arrival of the Fire Brigade.
The fire was brought completely under control by firefighters who arrived shortly after.
Officials confirmed that no major damage was observed at the site, and it has been secured.
False association
The gym is not owned by Salman Khan
Despite its name, the gym is not owned by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and there is no evidence of any affiliation.
The establishment seems to have simply used a celebrity's name for marketing purposes, according to news agency ANI.
However, earlier, PTI had quoted police as revealing that the gymnasium was operating under the actor's gym brand. Clarity on this is awaited.
Film update
Meanwhile, Khan is busy with 'Maatrubhumi,' 'The Monster'
On the work front, Khan has been busy with his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the movie is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangda Singh.
Based on the 2020 India-China border clash, the film features Khan as Colonel B Santosh Babu.
Its release was earlier scheduled for August but has now been delayed, without a new date announced yet.
This aside, Khan is working on Dil Raju's next, The Monster.