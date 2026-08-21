Vishal Mishra reunites with Salman Khan for 'The Monster': Report
What's the story
Acclaimed singer-composer Vishal Mishra is reuniting with Salman Khan for his upcoming film with Dil Raju, reportedly titled The Monster, as per Variety India. The musician will not only score the album but also lend his voice to the title track. This collaboration marks another musical association between Mishra and Khan, who had previously worked together on Khan's home production Notebook.
Film details
Mishra had no hesitation in taking on the project
Mishra's involvement in Monster comes after the makers approached him with two ready songs for the film.
A source close to the project said, "Two songs for the film were already ready when the makers approached Mishra. Given his long association with the actor, Mishra had no hesitation and agreed to take on the project."
The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Raju.
Career progression
Mishra's previous collaborations with Khan
Mishra's association with Khan dates back to Race 3, where he composed the romantic track Selfish.
He also worked on the Rafta Rafta medley from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which featured Khan in a special appearance.
Over the years, Mishra has carved a niche for himself as a composer and singer who effortlessly mixes soulful tunes with commercial chartbusters.
His recent projects include Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, where he composed and sang multiple tracks, including Tabaahi.