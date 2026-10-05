Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Film City, no injuries reported
Entertainment
A fire broke out near the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 and MTV Hustle 5 in Mumbai's Film City, with videos online showing big flames and thick smoke.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but filming in the area was disrupted. The exact cause is still being looked into.
Filming halted after quick evacuations
The Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 team shared that no shooting was happening during the fire, so their crew was safe.
Meanwhile, MTV Hustle 5's grand finale shoot had to be stopped, but all artists were quickly evacuated without injuries.