First Hindi film 'Aakhri Sawal' to include Indian Sign Language
Entertainment
Aakhri Sawal, starring Sanjay Dutt and Neetu Chandra, is set to become the first Hindi film released with Indian Sign Language, making movies more accessible for the hearing-impaired.
Producer Nikhil Nanda announced this thoughtful move, and the film arrives in theaters on May 8, 2026.
'Aakhri Sawal' draws on RSS history
Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, Aakhri Sawal draws inspiration from 100 years of RSS history.
The cast also features Sameera Reddy, Amit Sadh, Tridha Choudhury, and Namashi Chakraborty.
With a story by Utkarsh Naithani and music from Monty Sharma (lyrics by Kumar Vishwas), it's shaping up to be an interesting watch.