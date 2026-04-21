First Hindi film 'Aakhri Sawal' to include Indian Sign Language Entertainment Apr 21, 2026

Aakhri Sawal, starring Sanjay Dutt and Neetu Chandra, is set to become the first Hindi film released with Indian Sign Language, making movies more accessible for the hearing-impaired.

Producer Nikhil Nanda announced this thoughtful move, and the film arrives in theaters on May 8, 2026.