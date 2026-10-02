Arjun Rampal's '3 Monkeys' poster out, release date revealed
What's the story
The acclaimed director duo Abbas Burmawalla and Mustan Burmawalla, aka Abbas-Mustan, known for their iconic thrillers in the '90s and early 2000s, are all set to release their next film, 3 Monkeys. The movie is eyeing December 4 as the release date, Variety revealed. On Gandhi Jayanti, Friday, the makers unveiled a poster featuring Arjun Rampal with a gun and three masked men who appear to be robbers. The film is an action-packed heist drama.
Cast details
'3 Monkeys' cast and characters
3 Monkeys features an ensemble cast including Rampal, Mustafa Burmawala, Priya Prakash Varrier, Vishal Jethwa, Anil Bishnoi, and the late Tunisha Sharma.
Rampal's character is reportedly inspired by Sergio Marquina (Professor) from Money Heist.
The film marks Sharma's final project before her untimely passing in December 2022. She was known for her roles in TV serials like Chakravartin Ashok Samrat and Ishq Subhan Allah.
Past projects
Abbas-Mustan's history with heist films
The director duo has a history of making successful heist films.
In 2012, they directed Players, an official remake of The Italian Job, which revolved around a high-stakes robbery.
The movie starred Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, and Sonam Kapoor.
In 2013, Race 2 also had a heist angle, with Saif Ali Khan's character stealing the Shroud of Turin to rob a billionaire.
Their last release was Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2, starring Kapil Sharma.