Arjun Rampal's '3 Monkeys' poster out, release date revealed

The director duo has a history of making successful heist films.

In 2012, they directed Players, an official remake of The Italian Job, which revolved around a high-stakes robbery.

The movie starred Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, and Sonam Kapoor.

In 2013, Race 2 also had a heist angle, with Saif Ali Khan's character stealing the Shroud of Turin to rob a billionaire.

Their last release was Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2, starring Kapil Sharma.