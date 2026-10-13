Michael B Jordan, Austin Butler kickstart 'Miami Vice' reboot
What's the story
The highly anticipated reboot of the iconic 1980s detective series Miami Vice has officially begun filming. The first look at the lead actors, Michael B Jordan and Austin Butler, in their respective roles as Ricardo Tubbs and Sonny Crockett has been revealed. The original show, which aired from 1984 to 1989, featured Don Johnson as Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Tubbs.
Production insights
Meet the cast and crew
The reboot, titled Miami Vice '85, boasts a star-studded cast including Alden Ehrenreich, Danny Ramirez, Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone, John Leguizamo, Andrew Schulz, Edi Gathegi, and Walton Goggins.
The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who recently directed F1 and Top Gun: Maverick.
It will arrive in theaters on May 19, 2028.
Storyline insights
What will 'Miami Vice '85' focus on?
Miami Vice '85 will delve into "the glamor and corruption of mid-80's Miami," drawing inspiration from the pilot episode and first season of the groundbreaking television series that "influenced culture."
The script was written by Dan Gilroy, based on characters created by Anthony Yerkovich for the TV show.
Eric Warren Singer wrote an earlier draft of the screenplay.
Dylan Clark and Kosinski are producing the film.