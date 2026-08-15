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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The New Simpsons Movie' unveils first footage; see release date
'The New Simpsons Movie' unveils first footage; see release date
The movie will release in 2027

'The New Simpsons Movie' unveils first footage; see release date

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 15, 2026
04:27 pm
What's the story

The much-awaited sequel to The Simpsons Movie, titled The New Simpsons Movie, has been announced at Disney's D23 Expo 2026. A sneak peek was shared by Disney President Dana Walden during her presentation. The clip featured an early scene with Homer Simpson in a chaotic chase after a rogue baseball at a baseball game.

Scene details

What else did the sneak peek show?

The scene begins with Homer at a baseball game, cheering for his team.

An errant baseball leads him on a wild chase around the stadium, including the bathrooms and suites.

The chase continues outside as a helicopter follows him to the street, then to Moe's Tavern, where the ball breaks through the window.

The pursuit eventually leads to Bart catching the ball and Homer exclaiming his iconic catchphrase "D'oh!" along with other Springfield residents.

Twitter Post

See the footage here

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Release date

Release date and box office success of original film

The New Simpsons Movie is slated to hit theaters on September 3, 2027.

The original film was a box office sensation, raking in $536 million worldwide.

It remains one of the most successful TV-to-movie adaptations ever.

Meanwhile, the show itself has been renewed by Fox through Season 40.

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