'The New Simpsons Movie' unveils first footage; see release date

The scene begins with Homer at a baseball game, cheering for his team.

An errant baseball leads him on a wild chase around the stadium, including the bathrooms and suites.

The chase continues outside as a helicopter follows him to the street, then to Moe's Tavern, where the ball breaks through the window.

The pursuit eventually leads to Bart catching the ball and Homer exclaiming his iconic catchphrase "D'oh!" along with other Springfield residents.