'The New Simpsons Movie' unveils first footage; see release date
What's the story
The much-awaited sequel to The Simpsons Movie, titled The New Simpsons Movie, has been announced at Disney's D23 Expo 2026. A sneak peek was shared by Disney President Dana Walden during her presentation. The clip featured an early scene with Homer Simpson in a chaotic chase after a rogue baseball at a baseball game.
Scene details
What else did the sneak peek show?
The scene begins with Homer at a baseball game, cheering for his team.
An errant baseball leads him on a wild chase around the stadium, including the bathrooms and suites.
The chase continues outside as a helicopter follows him to the street, then to Moe's Tavern, where the ball breaks through the window.
The pursuit eventually leads to Bart catching the ball and Homer exclaiming his iconic catchphrase "D'oh!" along with other Springfield residents.
Twitter Post
See the footage here
#D23 the second half of the New Simpsons Film sneak peak pic.twitter.com/LEiMJEG1Gh— Space Cowboy (@kristbozaia) August 15, 2026
Release date
Release date and box office success of original film
The New Simpsons Movie is slated to hit theaters on September 3, 2027.
The original film was a box office sensation, raking in $536 million worldwide.
It remains one of the most successful TV-to-movie adaptations ever.
Meanwhile, the show itself has been renewed by Fox through Season 40.