Parvathy Thiruvothu's 'Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar' gets release date
What's the story
The first-look motion poster of the upcoming Malayalam investigative thriller Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar, starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, has been released. The film is directed by Shahad and produced by 11 Icons Film Productions. It will hit theaters on September 11.
Character details
More about the film
In the motion poster, four police officers are seen seated next to each other with anxious expressions. Thiruvothu is one of the four officers.
According to IANS, she will portray a woman who joins the police department after her husband's death.
The film also stars Mathew Thomas, Unnimaya Prasad, Vijaya Raghavan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Azees Nedumangad in key roles.
Production details
Know more about the makers
The story is written by PS Subramanian and Vijesh Thottingal.
The shooting took place in various locations including Kottayam, Changanassery, and Kuttanad.
It features music by Mujeeb Majeed, cinematography by Ruby Varghese Raj, editing by Chaman Chakko, and costumes by Sameera Saneesh.
The stunts are by Action Sandhosh, Kalai Kingson, and Vicky Master.
Sound design is done by Jayadevan Chakkadath, while Makesh Mohanan handled the production design.