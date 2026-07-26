Parvathy Thiruvothu's 'Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar' gets release date

In the motion poster, four police officers are seen seated next to each other with anxious expressions. Thiruvothu is one of the four officers.

According to IANS, she will portray a woman who joins the police department after her husband's death.

The film also stars Mathew Thomas, Unnimaya Prasad, Vijaya Raghavan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Azees Nedumangad in key roles.