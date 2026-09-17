'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar': Luv Ranjan launches 6 new faces  

Ranjan, who has a history of launching new talent through his films, expressed his excitement about introducing these newcomers.

He said in a statement, "Introducing newcomers is always a challenge, but it's the one I genuinely look forward to."

"Fifteen years ago, I got that opportunity with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and when something similar came along with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, I knew I didn't want to let it pass."