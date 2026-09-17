'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar': Luv Ranjan launches 6 new faces
What's the story
The first-look poster of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar has been revealed, showcasing six newcomers who will be making their feature film debuts in this upcoming friendship-comedy. The movie is directed by debutant Anuj Saini and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films. It will hit the theaters on October 23.
Cast introduction
Meet the 6 newcomers
The film stars Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra, and Tushar Chhibber in their acting debuts.
The first-look poster features these six actors in a colorful setting with their unique styles and playful poses, adding to its youthful vibe.
This is the first official introduction of the cast ahead of the film's theatrical release.
Director's statement
Challenge and joy of introducing newcomers: Ranjan
Ranjan, who has a history of launching new talent through his films, expressed his excitement about introducing these newcomers.
He said in a statement, "Introducing newcomers is always a challenge, but it's the one I genuinely look forward to."
"Fifteen years ago, I got that opportunity with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and when something similar came along with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, I knew I didn't want to let it pass."
Film's journey
'When people feel right, the story finds its own energy'
Ranjan further added, "As a writer, creating a world for six new faces and watching them find their own rhythm within it was something I really enjoyed."
"When the people feel right, the story finds its own energy, and I'm excited for audiences to meet them."
The film is presented by Luv Films and will be released worldwide in cinemas on October 23.