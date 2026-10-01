'Tu Hai Meri Kiran': Sonakshi-Zaheer's romantic thriller gets release date
What's the story
The first look of the much-anticipated romantic thriller Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, has been unveiled. The movie is penned and directed by Karan Rawal and will hit the theaters on October 23, 2026. The poster hints at a narrative that blends romance, mystery, and suspense while keeping the central plot under wraps.
Title inspiration
Title inspired by a classic Bollywood song
The film's title, Tu Hai Meri Kiran, is inspired by a popular song from the romantic thriller Darr.
The Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sunny Deol-starrer featured Juhi as Kiran, with the song becoming closely associated with her character.
The post unveiling the first look said in the caption, "Where would you draw the line between LOVE and OBSESSION?"
Real-life connection
Real-life couple to share on-screen chemistry
The film has also piqued interest due to the real-life relationship between the lead actors.
Sinha and Iqbal, who have known each other for several years, publicly announced their relationship before tying the knot in June 2024.
Their wedding was a grand affair attended by family and close friends.
Career progression
Previous collaborations of Sinha and Iqbal
Tu Hai Meri Kiran reunites Sinha and Iqbal on screen, following their earlier work together in Double XL and the 2022 music video Blockbuster.
The film will add a new dimension to their on-screen pairing by bringing them together in a romantic thriller.
The project is produced by Vishal Rana under the banner of Echelon Productions.