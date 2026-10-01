'Tu Hai Meri Kiran': Sonakshi-Zaheer's romantic thriller gets release date

The film's title, Tu Hai Meri Kiran, is inspired by a popular song from the romantic thriller Darr.

The Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sunny Deol-starrer featured Juhi as Kiran, with the song becoming closely associated with her character.

The post unveiling the first look said in the caption, "Where would you draw the line between LOVE and OBSESSION?"