First-look poster shows Mukherjee's Bikram in 'Bohurupi: The Golden Daku'
Entertainment
The first-look poster for Bohurupi: The Golden Daku just dropped, showing Shiboprosad Mukherjee back as Bikram Pramanik with a seriously intense vibe.
Directed by Nandita Roy and Mukherjee, this sequel to Bohurupi promises more mystery around the mysterious Golden Daku.
Mukherjee brought together nearly 2,500 artists
Mukherjee shared his excitement about returning to the role and revealed they shot across 96 spots in West Bengal.
The film brought together nearly 2,500 artists and highlights folk traditions, especially with Gambhira folk artistes from Malda adding their traditional songs, masks, and performances.
Despite delays from elections and the tough summer heat, the team pushed through to make it happen.