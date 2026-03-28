'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' lands on JioCinema April 5

Emily's rescue sparks Afton family chaos

This time, Charlotte Emily tries to rescue a boy from William Afton, who co-founded the haunted pizzeria.

Her actions lead to even more chaos as Afton targets more kids and his own family feels the strain, especially his daughter Vanessa.

Directed by Emma Tammi and written by Scott Cawthon, the cast brings back Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Matthew Lillard, with Wayne Knight joining as a fresh face.