'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' lands on JioCinema April 5
Five Nights at Freddy's 2, the sequel to the hit horror film, will be available to stream on JioHotstar from April 5, 2026 (Hindi dubbed).
Set in 1982 at the creepy Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, this movie is based on the fan-favorite video game series.
Even though critics were split, fans showed up, helping it rake in $240 million worldwide.
Emily's rescue sparks Afton family chaos
This time, Charlotte Emily tries to rescue a boy from William Afton, who co-founded the haunted pizzeria.
Her actions lead to even more chaos as Afton targets more kids and his own family feels the strain, especially his daughter Vanessa.
Directed by Emma Tammi and written by Scott Cawthon, the cast brings back Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Matthew Lillard, with Wayne Knight joining as a fresh face.