Why Indian government has banned these OTT platforms

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has blocked five over-the-top (OTT) platforms for allegedly streaming "obscene" content, reported ANI. The banned platforms are MoodXVIP, Digi Movieplex, Koyal Playpro, Feel, and Jugnu. This action is part of an ongoing effort to regulate online streaming content under the Information Technology Rules 2021 and laws against obscenity.

Legal provisions What does section 69A of the IT Act say? Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, grants the central government the authority to block online content on specified grounds. This includes protecting public decency and safeguarding national interests, as outlined in the source articles. The Ministry of I&B reportedly directed internet service providers to block access to these OTT platforms as per this provision.

Past actions Similar action taken in July last year In July 2025, the Centre had banned multiple apps and websites for allegedly streaming "obscene," "vulgar," and "pornographic" content. Some of the targeted apps and websites were Big Shots App, ALTBalaji, ULLU, Navarasa Lite, Desiflix, Boomex, and Gulab App. Several of the blocked platforms were allegedly streaming content featuring "sexual innuendo," and in certain instances, extended sequences of "sexually explicit acts involving nudity," which were characterized as "pornographic in nature."

Advertisement