Yelena's future in 'Doomsday,' 'Secret Wars' is out!
What's the story
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted that Florence Pugh's character, Yelena Belova, will be anchoring the upcoming MCU crossover film Avengers: Doomsday. The statement was made in a recent Vanity Fair profile of the actor. This suggests that her role in the December release is more significant than just being another member of an already crowded superhero ensemble.
Character significance
What does 'anchor' mean for Yelena?
While Feige hasn't officially named Yelena as the lead character, nor has Marvel called Avengers: Doomsday a Yelena-led film, the use of "anchor" suggests that her character will be a key narrative element in this crossover event.
This film brings together characters from various corners of the Marvel universe, and Yelena's perspective could be central to navigating these different storylines.
She might kickstart things, or help the fight against Doctor Doom come to an end.
Star-studded lineup
Cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The official Marvel cast for Avengers: Doomsday includes Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Wyatt Russell, and Sebastian Stan.
The film also stars Channing Tatum and Simu Liu. Several X-Men actors are returning as well.
Character development
Yelena's journey so far; she'll appear in 'Secret Wars'
Yelena's increased importance in Avengers: Doomsday follows her involvement in Thunderbolts.
The 2025 film featured her as part of a group of antiheroes who were publicly recognized as the New Avengers.
Marvel's official material for the upcoming film includes Yelena alongside Bucky Barnes, US Agent, Red Guardian, and Ghost, among others.
The same profile listed Pugh as part of the next Avengers film, Secret Wars. So, we know Doomsday won't be the last we see Yelena.
Character continuity
Her past connections in the MCU
Yelena has appeared in Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thunderbolts, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This gives her a direct connection to multiple parts of the MCU.
Her relationship with Natasha Romanoff is another significant thread in her story.
After Romanoff's death in Avengers: Endgame, Yelena's character can now bridge the gap between the newer generation of MCU heroes and the larger conflict involving Doctor Doom (Downey Jr.).
Avengers: Doomsday releases on December 18, 2026.