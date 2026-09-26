Yelena's future in 'Doomsday,' 'Secret Wars' is out!

While Feige hasn't officially named Yelena as the lead character, nor has Marvel called Avengers: Doomsday a Yelena-led film, the use of "anchor" suggests that her character will be a key narrative element in this crossover event.

This film brings together characters from various corners of the Marvel universe, and Yelena's perspective could be central to navigating these different storylines.

She might kickstart things, or help the fight against Doctor Doom come to an end.