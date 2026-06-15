Foo Fighters to make India debut in January 2027
What's the story
The iconic rock band Foo Fighters will be performing in India for the first time in their over three-decade-long career. The band will be performing at Bengaluru LIVE, Bengaluru, on January 29 and Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai on January 31, 2027. This announcement was made by BookMyShow on Monday.
Band's statement
Band's frontman Grohl welcomes fans to the show
The Foo Fighters, known for hits like Everlong, My Hero, Learn To Fly, All My Life, and Times Like These, are considered one of the most influential bands in rock music. Lead singer Dave Grohl said, "After 31 years...we can't wait to FINALLY play for our fans in India!! It's taken a few years, but we promise it'll be worth the wait. We hope Bengaluru and Mumbai are ready for a couple of very long, very loud nights."
Concert details
Other acts to perform at Foo Fighters's concerts
The Foo Fighters's India debut will be an all-day rock spectacle with an exciting lineup of international and homegrown acts. In Bengaluru, audiences can expect performances by Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Die Spitz, and The Pretty Reckless. Meanwhile, Mumbai will feature Mali, Still In Therapy, Die Spitz, and The Pretty Reckless before the headlining act takes the stage.
Ticket information
Ticket sales and official statement
Tickets will be available from 12:00pm IST on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Fans can purchase them exclusively through BookMyShow. Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events at BookMyShow, said that the band's long-awaited India debut is a significant moment for rock enthusiasts. He said, "With an incredible supporting lineup and a production designed to match the scale...of the occasion, these shows promise to deliver an unforgettable festival experience that celebrates the power, passion, and community of live rock music."