Foo Fighters to make India debut in January 2027

Band's statement

Band's frontman Grohl welcomes fans to the show

The Foo Fighters, known for hits like Everlong, My Hero, Learn To Fly, All My Life, and Times Like These, are considered one of the most influential bands in rock music. Lead singer Dave Grohl said, "After 31 years...we can't wait to FINALLY play for our fans in India!! It's taken a few years, but we promise it'll be worth the wait. We hope Bengaluru and Mumbai are ready for a couple of very long, very loud nights."