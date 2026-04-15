'Force 3' starring John, Harshvardhan, Tanya begins filming
What's the story
The third installment of the popular action-thriller franchise, Force 3, has begun filming with John Abraham and Harshvardhan Rane. The makers released an intriguing announcement video on Wednesday. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, known for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and The Freelancer, this film promises to deliver high-octane entertainment. It also stars Tanya Maniktala in a pivotal role.
New addition
Rane joins the franchise alongside Abraham
Rane, who has delivered two consecutive box office successes recently, is making his entry into the Force franchise with this film. While Abraham will reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, details about Rane's character remain undisclosed. Maniktala, who won hearts with her performance in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, will play the female lead in Force 3.
Twitter Post
See announcement here
When the unstoppable meets the immovable, a storm is born. The Force is coming! 💥#Force3 releasing in cinemas on 19th March 2027 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oFdA5fzYZ3— JA Entertainment (@johnabrahament) April 15, 2026
Production insights
Here's what the actors said
Abraham, who is also producing Force 3 under his banner JA Entertainment, along with Sheel Kumar's Karolina Corporation, expressed his belief in the franchise. He said in a statement, "What makes it special for me is that it has a certain grit and a strong identity that audiences have connected with over the years." Rane added that he was honored to be part of such an intense action film.
Director's perspective
Everything we know about 'Force 3'
Dhulia, who had assisted the late Nishikant Kamat on Force and worked with Abraham during that time, shared his emotional connection to Force 3. He said, "There is history here, there is emotion here, and that makes Force 3 even more special for me." The film is written by Simaab Hashmi and features music by Ravi Basrur with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. It will be released on March 19 next year.