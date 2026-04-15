'Force 3' starring John, Harshvardhan, Tanya begins filming

The third installment of the popular action-thriller franchise, Force 3 , has begun filming with John Abraham and Harshvardhan Rane . The makers released an intriguing announcement video on Wednesday. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, known for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and The Freelancer, this film promises to deliver high-octane entertainment. It also stars Tanya Maniktala in a pivotal role.

New addition Rane joins the franchise alongside Abraham Rane, who has delivered two consecutive box office successes recently, is making his entry into the Force franchise with this film. While Abraham will reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, details about Rane's character remain undisclosed. Maniktala, who won hearts with her performance in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, will play the female lead in Force 3.

Twitter Post See announcement here When the unstoppable meets the immovable, a storm is born. The Force is coming! 💥#Force3 releasing in cinemas on 19th March 2027 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oFdA5fzYZ3 — JA Entertainment (@johnabrahament) April 15, 2026

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Production insights Here's what the actors said Abraham, who is also producing Force 3 under his banner JA Entertainment, along with Sheel Kumar's Karolina Corporation, expressed his belief in the franchise. He said in a statement, "What makes it special for me is that it has a certain grit and a strong identity that audiences have connected with over the years." Rane added that he was honored to be part of such an intense action film.

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