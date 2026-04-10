Ford opens up about depression and isolation at Ripon College
Entertainment
Harrison Ford recently got candid about his college days, sharing that he battled severe depression and felt deeply isolated at Ripon College in Wisconsin.
He spent most of his time alone in his single room, often ordering pizza just to avoid talking to people.
Ford found acting after drama class
Ford admitted he barely made it to class and described himself as "I was socially ill, psychologically not well." back then.
But things shifted when he took a drama class to help his grades: it introduced him to a group of creative peers and gave him a sense of belonging.
Even though he was expelled before graduating, that one class set him on the path to acting and changed the course of his life.