Former 'American Idol' contestant found guilty of murdering wife
What's the story
Caleb Flynn, a former worship pastor and an American Idol contestant in 2013, has been found guilty of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn. The verdict was delivered by an Ohio jury on Tuesday (local time) after they began deliberating earlier that day. The charges against him include aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and three counts of tampering with evidence.
Key testimony
Mistress' testimony played a crucial role in the trial
Alleigha Botner, 24, a worship leader at the same church as Flynn (40), was his mistress and testified against him.
She read from over 1,00,000 text messages exchanged between them that hinted at his intentions to kill Ashley.
In one such message, Flynn had written: "I was up until 4am last night crying, literally trying to think of ways to kill her and not go to jail."
Defense strategy
Flynn's defense argued there was no direct evidence linking him
Flynn's lawyers argued that while the state had proven he was an unfaithful husband who despised his wife, this didn't make him a murderer.
They stressed that investigators never found the murder weapon or any forensic evidence, eyewitness testimony, or other direct proof linking him to his wife's death.
Flynn had pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, and other related crimes.
Suspicious behavior
Prosecutors pointed to his affair with Botner as motive
Prosecutors pointed to Flynn's affair with Botner as his motive for the murder.
They also noted the disappearance of a handgun he usually kept in his truck.
Hours before the murder, Flynn allegedly texted Botner: "I choose you. I'm free. Actions will come tomorrow."
After Ashley was killed, Flynn told police an intruder had shot her, but investigators suspected he had staged a break-in to cover up the crime.
Sentencing date
Flynn could spend the rest of his life in prison
The court has scheduled Flynn's sentencing for October 5. Flynn could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The murder took place in their home in Tipp City, Ohio, on February 16, when Ashley (37) was shot in the head while sleeping.
Their two daughters were asleep in the next room at the time of the incident.