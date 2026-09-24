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Why was 'Home Improvement' star Jonathan Taylor Thomas arrested?
Former child actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas arrested

Why was 'Home Improvement' star Jonathan Taylor Thomas arrested?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 24, 2026
02:42 pm
What's the story

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, the former Hollywood child star of the hit sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested on Monday (September 21) for public intoxication, confirmed PEOPLE. The actor, 45, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for a DUI investigation in Westlake Village. According to police reports, he allegedly "kicked a deputy in the stomach" during his arrest.

Incident details

Details of the incident

According to a new statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies approached the car Thomas was in after spotting it stopped at a Westlake Village intersection, "with a green light blocking traffic."

"Deputies noticed the driver...appeared to be intoxicated."

They then "conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for the violation and conducted a driving under the influence investigation."

During this process, Thomas "appeared intoxicated, continually exited the vehicle and approached the deputies, distracting them from their investigation."

Arrest information

More on his arrest

Despite the deputies' orders for him to stay in the vehicle, Thomas was reportedly uncooperative.

He was arrested for obstruction and public intoxication.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that he was booked at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 1:50am on Monday and released over 34 hours later.

His arrest was later legally downgraded to a detention.

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Reunion photo

Thomas was recently seen with co-star Patricia Richardson

Despite his recent legal troubles, Thomas was recently seen in a photo shared by his Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson.

The actor posted a picture of their reunion with Taran Noah Smith in July, captioning it "My other boys."

Prior to this, Thomas was last spotted publicly in 2021 while walking his dogs.

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