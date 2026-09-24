Why was 'Home Improvement' star Jonathan Taylor Thomas arrested?
What's the story
Jonathan Taylor Thomas, the former Hollywood child star of the hit sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested on Monday (September 21) for public intoxication, confirmed PEOPLE. The actor, 45, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for a DUI investigation in Westlake Village. According to police reports, he allegedly "kicked a deputy in the stomach" during his arrest.
Incident details
Details of the incident
According to a new statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies approached the car Thomas was in after spotting it stopped at a Westlake Village intersection, "with a green light blocking traffic."
"Deputies noticed the driver...appeared to be intoxicated."
They then "conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for the violation and conducted a driving under the influence investigation."
During this process, Thomas "appeared intoxicated, continually exited the vehicle and approached the deputies, distracting them from their investigation."
Arrest information
More on his arrest
Despite the deputies' orders for him to stay in the vehicle, Thomas was reportedly uncooperative.
He was arrested for obstruction and public intoxication.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that he was booked at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 1:50am on Monday and released over 34 hours later.
His arrest was later legally downgraded to a detention.
Reunion photo
Thomas was recently seen with co-star Patricia Richardson
Despite his recent legal troubles, Thomas was recently seen in a photo shared by his Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson.
The actor posted a picture of their reunion with Taran Noah Smith in July, captioning it "My other boys."
Prior to this, Thomas was last spotted publicly in 2021 while walking his dogs.