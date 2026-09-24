Why was 'Home Improvement' star Jonathan Taylor Thomas arrested?

According to a new statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies approached the car Thomas was in after spotting it stopped at a Westlake Village intersection, "with a green light blocking traffic."

"Deputies noticed the driver...appeared to be intoxicated."

They then "conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for the violation and conducted a driving under the influence investigation."

During this process, Thomas "appeared intoxicated, continually exited the vehicle and approached the deputies, distracting them from their investigation."