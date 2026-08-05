Former TV actor Parekh recalls 2007 ashram wedding to Hazra

Tina shared that her maroon saree came from her sister-in-law (which surprised her mother), while the rest of her look included her grandmother's bangles, sister's maang tika, mother's earrings, and a red veil from her maternal aunt in honor of a late maternal uncle.

"I wanted to walk and take my pheras with all their blessings on me," she said.

Nearly 20 years later, she still treasures how love and tradition made the day special.