Former TV actor Parekh recalls 2007 ashram wedding to Hazra
Former television actor Tina Parekh just looked back on her 2007 wedding to musician Vikram Hazra, calling it "It was beautiful."
Instead of a flashy ceremony or designer outfits, she got married at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's ashram wearing only family heirlooms: no new clothes, just pieces full of memories and blessings.
Parekh wore family heirlooms, sought blessings
Tina shared that her maroon saree came from her sister-in-law (which surprised her mother), while the rest of her look included her grandmother's bangles, sister's maang tika, mother's earrings, and a red veil from her maternal aunt in honor of a late maternal uncle.
"I wanted to walk and take my pheras with all their blessings on me," she said.
Nearly 20 years later, she still treasures how love and tradition made the day special.