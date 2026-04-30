Owen Cooper, Tessa Thompson to star in psychological thriller 'Foxfinder'

Film synopsis

Here's everything we know about the film

Foxfinder is based on an award-winning play by Dawn King, with a screenplay co-written by McArdle and King. The story follows a grieving couple whose lives are disrupted by a government "foxfinder" tasked with eliminating the designated enemy, the fox. The story is described as "gripping, unsettling, and darkly comic." The film will be shot in Bavaria, Germany, in summer 2026.