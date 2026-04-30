Owen Cooper, Tessa Thompson to star in psychological thriller 'Foxfinder'
What's the story
BAFTA and Emmy award-nominee Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), Owen Cooper (Adolescence), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) are set to star in the upcoming psychological thriller Foxfinder, reported Deadline. The film is directed by Aoife McArdle (Severance) and explores themes of "state control and societal conformity." It will be launched at Cannes with Cornerstone and Logical Pictures Group handling international sales and distribution.
Film synopsis
Here's everything we know about the film
Foxfinder is based on an award-winning play by Dawn King, with a screenplay co-written by McArdle and King. The story follows a grieving couple whose lives are disrupted by a government "foxfinder" tasked with eliminating the designated enemy, the fox. The story is described as "gripping, unsettling, and darkly comic." The film will be shot in Bavaria, Germany, in summer 2026.
Production insights
Meet the production team behind 'Foxfinder'
Foxfinder is a Rabbit Track Pictures and Elation Pictures production, developed with Film4 and the BFI. It is co-produced by Komplizen Film and Trimafilm. The film's financiers include Logical Pictures Group, German Federal Film Fund (DFFF), Bavarian fund FFF Bayern, and Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg. It will be produced by Kamilla Hodol and Emilie Jouffroy for Elation Pictures; Kitty Kaletsky, Janine Jackowski, and David Armati Lechner from Rabbit Track Pictures, among others.