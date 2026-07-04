Nagraj Manjule's 'Frame' to release on ZEE5 on July 10
What's the story
ZEE5 Marathi is all set to premiere its upcoming original film, Frame, a social drama that explores the uncomfortable intersection of professional duty and human conscience. The movie, written and directed by Vikram Patwardhan, features a star-studded cast including Nagraj Manjule, Amey Wagh, Mugdha Godse, and Akshaya Gurav. It will be released on July 10.
Film's theme
Story of 'Frame'
Set in a Pune-based newspaper's office, Frame explores the emotional and moral cost of documenting tragedy through the eyes of photojournalists. The story follows Chandu Pansare, a seasoned photojournalist with a ruthless "click first" approach, and Sidharth Deshmukh, an idealistic newcomer seeking to balance ambition with compassion. Their conflicting worldviews clash when an earthquake strikes, pushing them into chaos and loss.
Film's focus
When does professional duty override empathy?
As Chandu and Sidharth document lives amid rubble, they are forced to confront difficult questions. Patwardhan said in a statement, "At its core, Frame is about perspective... The film also delves into the uncertainty and unpredictability of life." "The relationship between Chandu and Sidharth allowed us to explore two very different philosophies of storytelling and survival."
Character insights
Manjule, Wagh talk about their characters
Manjule, who plays Chandu, said, "Playing Chandu was both fascinating and challenging because he isn't a conventional protagonist." Wagh, who plays Sidharth, added that his character represents empathy and idealism. "His journey in Frame is about discovering where compassion fits within ambition and responsibility," he said.