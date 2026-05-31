Francheska Pujols sues Rainbow USA over alleged AI image use
Francheska Pujols, a 28-year-old model, had filed a lawsuit against Rainbow USA for allegedly using an artificial intelligence-generated (AI-generated) version of her image in ads without asking her first.
She says this move hurt her reputation and broke their contract, which only allowed small photo edits, not full-on AI replicas.
Even after she sent a cease-and-desist letter in March, Rainbow kept using the images. The company denies any wrongdoing.
NY requires permission for digital models
This case spotlights how fast-moving AI technology is shaking up the modeling world, especially around consent and image rights.
Starting June 19, New York's new Fashion Workers Act will require brands to get written permission before using digital versions of models—aiming to give creators more control over their own likeness.