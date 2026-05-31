Francheska Pujols sues Rainbow USA over alleged AI image use Entertainment May 31, 2026

Francheska Pujols, a 28-year-old model, had filed a lawsuit against Rainbow USA for allegedly using an artificial intelligence-generated (AI-generated) version of her image in ads without asking her first.

She says this move hurt her reputation and broke their contract, which only allowed small photo edits, not full-on AI replicas.

Even after she sent a cease-and-desist letter in March, Rainbow kept using the images. The company denies any wrongdoing.