Double win: 'Frankenstein' picks Costume Design, Makeup Oscars
What's the story
The gothic horror drama Frankenstein won two Oscars back-to-back at the 2026 event. While Kate Hawley took home the award for Best Costume Design, Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey won the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The Guillermo Del Toro directorial is streaming on Netflix. It had received nine nods at the 98th Academy Awards.
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This is Hawley's first Oscar
Collaborating with Del Toro for the third time (after Pacific Rim and Crimson Peak), Hawley won her first Oscar for producing color-coded, elaborate, and metaphorical costumes for the characters inspired by Mary Shelley's classic novel. Other nominees were Avatar: Fire and Ash, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Sinners. Meanwhile, the makeup and hairstyling win came against nominees Kokuho, Sinners, The Smashing Machine, The Ugly Stepsister.