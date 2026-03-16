Double win: 'Frankenstein' picks Costume Design, Makeup Oscars

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This is Hawley's first Oscar

Collaborating with Del Toro for the third time (after Pacific Rim and Crimson Peak), Hawley won her first Oscar for producing color-coded, elaborate, and metaphorical costumes for the characters inspired by Mary Shelley's classic novel. Other nominees were Avatar: Fire and Ash, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Sinners. Meanwhile, the makeup and hairstyling win came against nominees Kokuho, Sinners, The Smashing Machine, The Ugly Stepsister.