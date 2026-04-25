Fraser and Weisz reunite, 'The Mummy 4' moves earlier
Entertainment
Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are teaming up again for The Mummy 4, now hitting theaters earlier on October 15, 2027, just in time for spooky season.
The date was moved up from May 2028.
John Hannah is also returning, making this a real throwback for anyone who loved the original.
'Miami Vice '85' takes May slot
Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (aka Radio Silence), known for their fresh take on horror with movies like Ready or Not and Scream, are leading the project.
Plot details are under wraps, but expect more adventure with a darker twist.
Also, that old May slot will now feature Miami Vice '85 starring Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler, a smart move by the studio to keep things interesting.