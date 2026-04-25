Fraser and Weisz reunite, 'The Mummy 4' moves earlier

'Miami Vice '85' takes May slot

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (aka Radio Silence), known for their fresh take on horror with movies like Ready or Not and Scream, are leading the project.

Plot details are under wraps, but expect more adventure with a darker twist.

Also, that old May slot will now feature Miami Vice '85 starring Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler, a smart move by the studio to keep things interesting.