Fred again.. to make India debut with multi-city tour
What's the story
British music producer and global dance music sensation, Fred again.. (real name Frederick John Philip Gibson), is all set to make his much-awaited debut in India with a multi-city tour in December 2026. The news comes after widespread social media speculation about the artist's potential visit. According to HT City, the tour will not just include three shows but also feature a special collaboration with an Indian artist.
Collaboration details
'He will be here not only for the three-day tour...'
A source close to the situation revealed, "Fred is coming to India in December." "He will be here not only for the three-day tour but for a few more days." The source added that discussions are underway for an Indian collaboration. "Fred will collaborate with an Indian artist during this visit. The talks are on," they said.
Career progression
Fred again..'s rise to fame
Fred again.. is a highly sought-after songwriter and producer. He bagged the Producer of the Year award at the 2020 BRIT Awards and worked with artists like Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Ellie Goulding, and Little Mix. His Actual Life trilogy made him a global live act. In 2023, he headlined Coachella to an audience of 1,25,000 people and sold out Madison Square Garden in just 10 minutes with Skrillex + Four Tet.