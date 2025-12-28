Next Article
French icon Brigitte Bardot dies at 91
Entertainment
Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French actor and global style icon, has passed away at 91.
She shot to fame in the 1950s with "And God Created Woman," becoming a symbol of boldness and beauty.
After leaving films in the early '70s, she dedicated her life to animal rights.
More than just a movie star
Bardot started as a model, worked with Hollywood names like Sean Connery, and even recorded music with Serge Gainsbourg.
Later, she founded an animal welfare group that's still active today.
Her outspoken political views and controversial statements often landed her in legal trouble, making her legacy both influential and complicated.