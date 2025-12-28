'Followed instinct': Mona on playing Aamir's mother in 'Laal Singh...'

Actor Mona Singh , who made her mark with the show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, recently opened up about her career choices. Speaking at News18 Showsha's year-end Streaming Stars Roundtable 2025, Singh (44) revealed that she's unafraid of taking risks. She also spoke about playing Aamir Khan 's (60) mother in Laal Singh Chaddha and said that it didn't bother her. "Not once did I think that he is 15 years older, and I am playing his mother," she said.

Role acceptance Singh was drawn to the script When asked about her decision to play an on-screen mother in Laal Singh Chaddha and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Singh said, "It's the story. It's the character. What am I doing in the series or in the movie? What do I bring to the table?" "It's my instinct that I follow." "I looked at my graph, the character, and the gravitas. I loved the whole life span [in LSC] aging from 20 to 60, and it was a big challenge."

Career philosophy Singh's approach to unconventional roles and typecasting Singh, who has also been a part of several web series, said she never worried about being typecast. "I have never really thought about not doing one thing because people will typecast me. I have always taken my risks," she said. She added that casting directors now see actors in a different light and call them for auditions for both positive and negative roles.