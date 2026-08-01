'I lost everything': 'Sarabhai...' actor Rajesh Kumar recalls financial struggles
What's the story
Rajesh Kumar, who shot to fame as Rosesh Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, recently opened up about a difficult phase in his life. The actor took a break from acting at 42 to pursue farming but faced severe financial problems. Speaking to SCREEN, he revealed how this decision cost him dearly and eventually made him return to acting in 2022.
Financial struggles
Kumar lost everything during his 5-year break from acting
Kumar reflected on his decision to leave acting for farming.
He said, "I think it was all part of God's plan. What happened was that, at what many would call the peak of my career, I took a sabbatical from acting at the age of 42."
"I turned to farming, and I lost everything. Those five years transformed me as a human being."
Personal transformation
He faced humiliation during this phase
Kumar added, "I became more real, more grounded. I mean, I came to understand the depths of suffering, how much pain a person can endure, how humiliating it feels when you have nothing left."
He revealed that he had to sell his car and faced abuse from credit card recovery agents for not being able to pay his debts.
Resilience
He never let himself fall into depression
Despite these hardships, Kumar said he never let himself fall into depression.
He recalled, "I've lived through moments where the credit card recovery agent would call the watchman's cabin downstairs and abuse me because I didn't have the money to pay."
"I sold my car. The last vehicle I owned was an Eco Car, which I eventually handed over to my farmers in Nashik because I couldn't pay them."
Life lessons
He believes these experiences have made him a better actor
The actor added, "I've been through so much. But despite all that, I never allowed myself to sink into depression, anxiety, or any kind of negative emotion."
"The biggest takeaway from the last four or five years has been the learning; it has been incredibly beautiful."
He believes that these experiences have made him a better actor as they helped him understand different characters' emotions and motivations better.
Career update
Kumar's career post-comeback
Kumar, who became a household name with Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, has been busy with multiple projects.
He has starred in critically acclaimed web shows such as Rana Naidu and Freedom at Midnight.
Apart from web series, he has also played pivotal roles in films like Saiyaara, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Nishaanchi, among others.
He will soon be seen in Ohh My Dog.