'Hai Jawani...' review: No laughs in Varun's tiring comedy

David Dhawan 's comedy-drama Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, released on Friday, is headlined by Varun Dhawan , Mrunal Thakur , and Pooja Hegde . Also starring Rajesh Kumar, Rakesh Bedi, and Chunky Panday , among others, it's a true-blue Dhawan film with familiar, dated tropes. Painfully devoid of laughs, Hai Jawani... is extremely exhausting, predictable, and difficult to sit through.

Plot One man deals with 2 pregnant partners The film follows Jas (Varun), who meets Bani (Thakur) at a wedding and quickly falls in "love." They get married, but five years later, file for divorce because Jas wants kids, but Bani doesn't. While they're still legally married but separated, Jas moves to London and falls for Preet (Hegde), who soon conceives. Trouble ensues when Bani returns, also pregnant. What will Jas do?

#1 Looking for logic? The joke's on you In a comedy entertainer like this, the narrative is expected to be flimsy, but Hai Jawani... is a new low. We aren't told anything about Bani's career except that she's a CEO, and similarly, Preet's education and career are never brought up. Maniesh Paul, as Jas's best friend, enters and exits frames randomly, and becomes the butt of homophobic jokes in the second half.

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#2 More on the above aspect In its tone, style, and lack of coherence, Hai Jawani... is in the same zone as Son of Sardaar 2, Sunny Sanskari..., and Judwaa 2, among others. This is just more of the same, and while the script is already stale, the lack of funny jokes eventually reduces the movie to a tiring slop. There are some serviceable one-liners, but they are not enough.

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#3 Varun is at his energetic best, but does that suffice? Varun completely lets go of his inhibitions and embraces one of his most unhinged roles in recent years. Dhawan has repeatedly tried to establish Varun as the successor to Govinda, and while that seems highly unlikely, Varun is in his element here. With his buoyant and childlike energy, he works overtime to compensate for the lack of an entertaining script.

#4 Wastes its fine supporting cast Dhawan is only interested in his son's character, so everyone else gets instantly forgettable roles. Veteran performers like Kumar, Bedi, Ali Asgar, and Ayesha Raza Mishra are tragically wasted. Jimmy Shergill's character adds some flavor, but there isn't much the actor can do when the story itself has collapsed. Add to it the expected fatphobic jokes, and Hai Jawani...is a complete dud.