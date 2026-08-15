'Frozen 3' sneak peek reveals Anna, Elsa's new adventure
What's the story
Disney has finally given fans a sneak peek into Frozen 3, revealing what Anna, Elsa, and their friends might face in the next installment. The footage was revealed at the D23 event in Anaheim, California. Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel also graced the stage and performed Frozen Heart. The third film will release on November 24, 2027.
Wedding anticipation
Anna and Elsa to face new challenges?
The preview suggests that Anna (Bell) and Kristoff's relationship will take center stage in Frozen 3. After getting engaged at the end of Frozen II, they might finally be ready to tie the knot.
However, it seems like their wedding celebrations may not go as planned.
The footage also introduces a mysterious figure who addresses Anna and Elsa (Menzel) with the words, "The sisters of Arendelle, we finally meet."
Character developments
Olaf's love story and adventures beyond Arendelle
In addition to Anna and Kristoff's wedding, the preview hints at a possible love interest for Olaf, the beloved snowman.
This could give his character a new storyline in the franchise.
Moreover, Disney has indicated that Frozen 3 will take place beyond Arendelle, marking a significant change from the previous films.
This could introduce new characters and conflicts as Anna and Elsa embark on their biggest adventure yet.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Frozen 3'
The core voice cast from the previous two films will return for Frozen 3. This includes Bell as Anna, Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf.
Jennifer Lee and Trent Correy are directing the movie.
Lee is also involved in writing and executive producing, while Christina Chen is serving as producer.
The film will continue to blend animation with fantasy, adventure, comedy, and musical elements.