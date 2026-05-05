Fuqua's 'Michael' biopic draws big audiences despite mixed reviews
The new Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, just dropped on April 24 and is already making waves.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film takes you from Jackson's early days with the Jackson 5 all the way to his global pop icon status in the 1980s.
Even though reviews are mixed, fans are turning out in huge numbers.
'Michael' opens to record global debut
Starring Jaafar Jackson as his real-life nephew, Michael opened to record-breaking numbers, making it one of the biggest music biopic debuts ever worldwide.
The soundtrack is packed with classics like "Billie Jean" and "Thriller." Plus, its teaser trailer smashed records too, racking up more than 100 million views in just 24 hours.
Despite debates about how it portrays Jackson's life, people everywhere are clearly curious to watch his story unfold.