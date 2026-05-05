Fuqua's 'Michael' biopic draws big audiences despite mixed reviews

'Michael' opens to record global debut

Starring Jaafar Jackson as his real-life nephew, Michael opened to record-breaking numbers, making it one of the biggest music biopic debuts ever worldwide.

The soundtrack is packed with classics like "Billie Jean" and "Thriller." Plus, its teaser trailer smashed records too, racking up more than 100 million views in just 24 hours.

Despite debates about how it portrays Jackson's life, people everywhere are clearly curious to watch his story unfold.