Ashoke Pandit hits back at Kangana Ranaut's FWICE jab

Pandit's response

'There is a big issue of the industry here...'

Pandit said, "A lot of people in the industry have started abusing us. Yesterday, Kangana also said something...Kangana also said that even I have been banned by the industry." "I said, 'You talk nonsense, that's why I banned you.' I don't care." "There is a big issue of the industry here. You don't even know the issue. You are just saying things." He added, "We are not against Ranveer. We are talking about what has happened."