Ashoke Pandit hits back at Kangana Ranaut's FWICE jab
What's the story
The ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 and the subsequent FWICE non-cooperation directive has sparked widespread debate in Bollywood. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is also the chief advisor of FWICE, recently hit back at actor-politician Kangana Ranaut for her comments on the issue. In an interview with HT City, he said many industry insiders were commenting without understanding the issue fully.
Pandit's response
'There is a big issue of the industry here...'
Pandit said, "A lot of people in the industry have started abusing us. Yesterday, Kangana also said something...Kangana also said that even I have been banned by the industry." "I said, 'You talk nonsense, that's why I banned you.' I don't care." "There is a big issue of the industry here. You don't even know the issue. You are just saying things." He added, "We are not against Ranveer. We are talking about what has happened."
Controversy details
Ranaut's earlier statement on Singh's exit from 'Don 3'
Ranaut had spoken in support of Singh during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. She drew parallels between her own experiences in the industry and Singh's situation. She had said, "Toh main ye kehna chahungi ki jab haisiyat badhti hai to dushman bhi badhte hain." "Toh ab aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhey aur dushman na badhe." The controversy began after Farhan Akhtar claimed that Singh's exit from Don 3 caused losses of ₹45cr.