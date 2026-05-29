FWICE responds after CINTAA objects to Ranveer Singh ban

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh 's exit from Farhan Akhtar 's Don 3 has taken a fresh turn. Poonam Dhillon, president of the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), recently expressed her disappointment at not being consulted by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) before issuing a non-cooperation directive against Singh. In response, FWICE president BN Tiwari has claimed that he tried to reach out to Dhillon, but she hasn't responded.

Tiwari's response 'I have called her twice after she raised...' Tiwari told HT City, "I had written a letter to her that if she knows Ranveer well she should mediate and solve this matter." "Though, this is not her department...We are not here to degrade anyone, we don't need to show our power." "I have called her twice after she raised this issue but she has not been taking my calls, we are only interested in solving this matter; it's not an ego issue."

Tiwari's statement 'We are not here to degrade anyone' Tiwari added, "It's not possible for us to call up each association to attend the meeting. She can come join us and click photos, we are ready to share credit." "We are not here to degrade anyone, we don't need to show our power. All we said is we will not work with Ranveer till he shares his version of the case, the intention is not to ban him."

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Dhillon's statement This is what Dhillon had said earlier Dhillon had earlier said, "I don't know the details of the case so I don't want to give an uninformed opinion on the case." "The only thing is FWICE should have taken us into confidence, we are affiliates and as a representative, if they had asked us we would have tried to mediate in the case." She added that normally, artists reach out to CINTAA for help in resolving disputes, but Singh did not do so this time.

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