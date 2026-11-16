'Not impressed': 'Mahabharat' star Gajendra Chauhan criticizes 'Ramayana'

Chauhan emphasized that Ramayan is a significant part of Indian culture.

He explained, "The creator and director calls it Ramayana. I think I was the first actor to object for it. Ramayana is not a word. It is Ramayan."

He said, "Ramayan is our heritage. Mahabharata is our heritage."

"And we are very proud of these two books. In them, our Indian culture and civilization has been taught which we should pass on to the coming generation."