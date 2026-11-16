'Not impressed': 'Mahabharat' star Gajendra Chauhan criticizes 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan, who has also served as the chairperson of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has expressed his displeasure with Ramayana. In a conversation with IANS, he highlighted flaws in the movie's dialogue delivery and questioned its title. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.
Cultural heritage
Chauhan unhappy with the title
Chauhan emphasized that Ramayan is a significant part of Indian culture.
He explained, "The creator and director calls it Ramayana. I think I was the first actor to object for it. Ramayana is not a word. It is Ramayan."
He said, "Ramayan is our heritage. Mahabharata is our heritage."
"And we are very proud of these two books. In them, our Indian culture and civilization has been taught which we should pass on to the coming generation."
Performance concerns
On performances in 'Ramayana'
Chauhan also shared his views on the performance of the actors in Ramayana.
"I had said earlier also, I was not impressed because the language of the artists and their delivery should be like there should be a lot of calmness in the vacuum," he said.
"God is not a small character. He is not a character that anyone can play and anyone can say and leave."
Casting criteria
Mythological characters should be played by worthy actors: Chauhan
Chauhan further elaborated on his expectations from actors who play mythological characters.
He said, "The king should look like the king. Till the time the artist, the first requirement is that the artist is worthy of the role or not."
"His personality fits in it or not. Now, if you make a 4-foot-tall man as Yudhishtir, then how will he look?"
Film critique
Chauhan's views on film's VFX
Chauhan also commented on the film's visual effects and casting.
He said, "Any mythological subject is not made with money. Till now, the makers have invested ₹4,000 crore." "It is made with the capability of the artists."
"There is divinity, but the divinity of VFX."
"So, in this film, the few clips I saw, I felt that the dialogue delivery between the artists or the weight that should be there in it, God does not say anything small," Chauhan added.