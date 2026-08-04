'Game of Thrones: Conquest' starts 'Lord of Light' August 7-9
Entertainment
Game of Thrones: Conquest is rolling out its "Lord of Light" event from August 7-9, 2026.
This short-term event lets players battle rival kingdoms and grab special rewards, all as part of August's "History and Visions" series.
R'hllor themed PvP PvE crafting rewards
The event takes cues from R'hllor, the mysterious religion central to big Game of Thrones moments like the White Walkers storyline.
Players can jump into PvP fights, PvE challenges, and crafting tasks to earn gear, dragon equipment, and materials, each reward tied closely to the GoT universe.